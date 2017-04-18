Yuvan Shankar Raja to produce Vijay Sethupathi’s next

Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is already producing Nayanthara starrer Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, will now produce Vijay Sethupathi’s next venture, titled Maamanithan.

To be directed by Seenu Ramasamy of Dharma Durai fame, the shoot of the film will soon go on floors.

It may be recalled that this is for the fourth time Seenu Ramasamy is coming together with Vijay Sethupathi, after Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, Idam Porul Eval and Dharmadurai.

Buzz in the industry is that Seenu Ramasamy has approached Ilaiyaaraja composed music for Maamanithan with his son Yuvan Shankar Raja but things are yet to be officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, Seenu Ramasamy has also reportedly narrated a script to Prabhu Deva which the actor seemed to have liked.

It is learnt that Seenu Ramasamy has christened one of the films as Maamanithan and the other as Shambo Shiva Shambo.