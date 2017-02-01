Yuvan Shankar Raja crosses border

Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is already popular in Kollywood and Tollywood, has now stepped into another neighbourhood industry- Sandalwood.

“Hi guys Happy to announce my first Kannada movie with Rachan Chandra debut actor #gowdruhotel happy times,” he posted on his microblogging page.

This is indeed a big achievement for Yuvan, as he is one of the few music composers from Tamil film industry, other than AR Rahman, who is spreading his influence across different film industries.

Recently, director Selvaraghavan was excited about the background score of his good friend Yuvan Shankar Raja for their upcoming film Nenjam Marapathillai.

The director posted on his micro-blogging page, “And one word about @thisisysr s #backgroundscore for #nenjammarappadhillai is astounding! It’s the best score we’ve ever done!”

The combo has decided to release the original BGM score of Nenjam Marappathillai movie cast by SJ Surya before the movie release.

“For the first time in history,we will be releasing our original BGM score,even before the movie release.#NenjamMarapathillai @selvaraghavan,” Yuvan posted.