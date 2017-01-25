Yogi B talks about his song in Thala-57

Singer Yogi B has crooned for a special number composed by Anirudh for Ajith’s upcoming film, which has tentatively been titled as AK-57.

“We have tried a fusion of EDM and Hiphop in the particular song and Anirudh has amazingly programmed it,” he said.

The movie is co-written and directed by Siva. It features Ajith Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Haasan, and Vivek Oberoi.

Principal photography of the film commenced at Slovenia in August 2016 and is scheduled for a worldwide release in 13th April 2017.

The film is produced by Sathyajothi Films. Anirudh Ravichander was composing for the movie. Ajith was interested in Anirudh after his successful soundtrack for his previous film Vedalam.

Vetri had signed to handle the camera and Ruben will be editing. Anu Vardhan, who had worked with Ajith in Billa (2007), Aegan (2008), Arrambam (2013) and Vedalam (2015) will be designing his costumes in this movie.

K Ganesh Kumar and Silva will be the fight masters in this movie. First schedule successfully completed in Europe and second schedule in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.