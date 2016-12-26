Work pressure forces constable to shoot self

A 23-year-old constable of the Armed Reserve police shot himself to death inside the St. Thomas Mount police station in Chennai on Sunday morning.

Gopinath, a native of Vadipatti near Madurai, is said to have killed himself over stress and disagreement over leaves from the department.

It is suspected that the incident happened sometime in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

He was recently transferred to Police Arms Force, Parangimalai in Chennai. A depressed Gopinath had left for work on Saturday night but shot himself with his service rifle.

Hearing the gun shot fired, other policemen rushed to the spot only to see blood oozing out of Gopinath’s head.

The police have informed his parents and further inquiries are on.

His body was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem.