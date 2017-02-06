I wish to excel like Nayanthara as an actress says actress Harshika Poonacha

Mollywood’s one of the most renowned production house “Marikar Arts”, is stepping into Kollywood through an untitled project directed by debutant Hashim Marikar. Mollywood’s superstar Mamooty’s younger brother’s son Maqbool Salman has been signed for the project to play the lead. He had portrayed various important supporting characters in many of the movies in malayalam. The most spoken about movie in Bollywood “Hate Story”‘s actor Paoli Dam is playing one of the leading ladies in the movie. Harshika Poonacha who have acted in more than 12 films in kannada and Sakshi Dwivedi have also signed to portray alongside vital roles. One of the versatile actor in both Mollywood and Kollywood “Riyaz Khan” has said to depict a college student’s role. The cinematography is handled by Sajith Menon, Music being composed by Mansoor Ahmed, Editing by Praveen KL, Art director Arkhan, Stunt director Run Ravi is the complete crew of the movie which is being produced by Suhali saik mathar and Shaji Alapat.

In the introduction press meet of the movie, actor Maqbool Salman praised the whole team and about his excitement in steeping into kollywood. He also expressed his overwhelming happiness about working with Riyaz Khan and the actresses. In addition he mentioned and obliged to bestow the same love and support that tamil audience have rendered to his uncle and brother Dulquer Salman.

After Maqbool Salman actress Harshika Poonacha took the opportunity during the meet to share some of her feelings. She articulated her entreat to act in a tamil movie and conveyed her enthusiasm to work with the team. She also marked her wish to excel as a successful actor like Nayanthara regarding as her role model. With the super fresh cast and crew , the production house has planned to boundlessly produce the movie.