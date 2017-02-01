Will Rajini act in Mohanlal movie’s remake?

Director of Malayalam movie Muthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Jibu Jacob, has expressed his wish to remake the film in Tamil, with Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role.

In an interview with a Malayalam portal, Jibu Jacob has said that his first choice is Rajinikanth to do the Tamil remake of the film.

The discussions over the Telugu remake is almost at the finishing stages and Jibu wants to direct the Tamil remake himself.

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol (When the Grapevines Sprout) is a 2017 Indian Malayalam domestic drama film directed by Jibu Jacob and written by M Sindhuraj, loosely based on the Malayalam short story Pranayopanishath by V J James.

Produced and distributed by Weekend Blockbusters of Sophia Paul, the film stars Mohanlal and Meena, respectively as Panchayat secretary Ulahannan and his wife Annyamma.

The soundtrack feature songs composed by Bijibal and M Jayachandran, and a film score by Bijibal. The film shows how Ulahannan, a middle aged man rediscovers himself to overcome the boredom in his routine life.