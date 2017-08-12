Will DMK bring no confidence motion against EPS govt?

At a time when there is a revolt against the AIADMK Amma’s deputy chief TTV Dinakaran by the Chief Minister K Palaniswami-led faction, the opposition DMK on Friday said it would move a motion of no confidence against the government, if required.

As per the Constitution, there must be six months between two confidence motions. The trust vote was moved on February 18 when the government won with 122 MLAs supporting the government.

Stalin made the statement a day after the Palaniswami faction said Dinakaran’s appointment as the deputy general secretary of Tamil Nadu’s ruling party was against party bye-laws and questioned his authority to intervene in party affair

“People are facing several problems. The government is in a limbo and it is not able to solve the issues faced by the people. The ruling party is now divided into three factions, and there is confusion across all sections. Thus, for the sake of people, a no-confidence motion can be moved against the government,” Stalin told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Friday allowed DMK Working President M K Stalin to visit a tank in Edappadi taluk in Salem district, falling under Chief Minister K Palaniswami’s constituency, to monitor desilting work claimed to be carried out by DMK cadres.

Justice M Duraiswamy passed the order on a petition by DMK’s legal wing secretary MK Giririjan, claiming that the government was preventing Stalin from visiting water bodies which were being desilted by DMK cadres across the state. The judge said, Stalin can visit the tank in Kacharayanpalayam after duly informing the Salem district Collector two days in advance.