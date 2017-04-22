Will Dhinakaran appear before Delhi police today?

The million dollar question in political circles is that, will sidelined AIADMK Amma deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran appear before the Delhi police today in connection with bribery case?

Though the police visited him and served summon, he had sought time. But the request was reportedly rejected. Hence, he was expected to appear before the police today.

The Delhi Police had on Wednesday night served summons to him in the case. Assistant commissioner Sanjay and another official served the summons to Dinakaran at his Besant Nagar residence in Chennai.

The Delhi Police had also issued a lookout notice against Dinakaran on Wednesday. The lookout notice was issued in the wake of inputs that Dinakaran was an NRI and could try to flee the country.

Delhi police sources said there is strong evidence to show Sukesh and Dinakaran had been in constant touch with each other for the alleged deal to bribe EC officials to get Two Leaves symbol.

Dinakaran, the nephew of jailed AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala, faced a revolt by an influential section of the party led by chief minister K. Palaniswami and a host of ministers, who had on Tuesday declared the ouster of the once powerful aunt-nephew duo, and extended a hand of friendship to the former chief minister O. Panneerselvam’s camp.