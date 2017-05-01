What’s Ajith doing today?

Today (May 1) is Ajith’s birthday and his fans are celebrating it all over Tamil Nadu. But what’s the ‘thala’ doing?

According to sources, it is a working birthday for him as he is busy shooting for his upcoming film Vivegam, directed by Siruthai fame Siva.

Meanwhile, a new still from the flick has been released to mark Labour Day and Ajith’s birthday. The photo featured Ajith in a fight sequence with a wooden log on him.

While Ajith flaunted his chiselled physique in the first look, the stor actor is seen in an intense look carrying a log on his shoulders in snow and shouting out loud in pain, while he looks injured.

Director Siva tweeted, “Happy birthday thala ajith sir,honest,humble,great man,it’s truly honour to know u,my sincere prayers for ur happiness and long life,sai sai.”

Simran tweeted: “Wishing #Ajith all the luck and happiness on his birthday. #HappyBirthdayAjith.:

Raghava Lawrence wrote: “I wish Ajith sir a very happy birthday. I pray to Raghavendra Swamy for his good health and wealth, and success to his future movies..”

Vidyullekha Raman posted: “#HBDBelovedThalaAjith

will always cherish the memories I had with you in #Vedalam & #Veeram. Thank u Thala fans for the support u give me.”