Warning from Bairavaa team

The distributors of Vijay’s Bairavaa have issued a warning to theatres which have entered agreement with them to release the film without fail.

This has been issued in the wake of the ongoing tussle between Kerala Producers’ Council and theater owners. It is to be noted that there has been no Malayalam films for nearly three weeks.

In a statement, Sayujyam Cine Release said, “This is to inform that M/s. IFAR INTERNATIONAL, Kollam has acquired the Kerala Theatrical Rights of the Tamil Film Bairavaa and we M/s. Sayujyam Cine Release, Kottayam have been appointed as their distributors.”

“Those who have entered into agreement with Ms. Sayujyam Cine Release, Kottayam for screening of Tamil Film “BAIRAVAA”, since your association namely Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation have decided to close down the theatres on and from 12th January 2017 by forming a cartel by using your dominant position in the Exhibitors sector which is violate of competition Act 2002.”

“If you adhere with the decision of the Federation, you are liable to pay all the losses sustained by us and we are forced to recover the same through legal remedies. If you do not screen the picture as per the agreement it is a clear violation under the competition commission of India Competition Act 2002”.

Meanwhile, grand arrangements are on for the release of Bairavaa in Tamil Nadu. Directed by Bharathan,the film has Keerthy Suresh as heroine.