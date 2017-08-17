War of words between Dinakaran, Edappadi Palaniswami escalate

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday accused Sasikala’s nephew T.T.V. Dinakaran of trying to capture power and the AIADMK organisation through the backdoor.

On the other hand, intensifying his fight against the Palaniswami led camp, Dinakaran on Wednesday claimed there was no link between the CM-led government and the party.

Addressing a public meeting in Cuddalore organised in connection with the birth centenary celebrations of MGR, the CM said they would not be afraid of “threats” from anyone.

Palaniswami did not refer to anyone by name but it was obvious that it was a reference to Dinakaran, who had been issuing threats to the Chief Minister and his ministers in the last few days about the stability of the government.

Meanwhile, Dinakaran alleged that some ministers and office-bearers were working to “capture the party through the back door” and asked them to reform themselves.

It is true that the incumbent (led by Palaniswami) regime in Tamil Nadu was put in place by party general secretary V K Sasikala, he told reporters in Chennai.