VP poll: Gopalkrishna Gandhi meets Karunanidhi, Stalin

The Opposition nominee for the Vice President’s post, Gopalkrishna Gandhi called on DMK president M Karunanidhi and working president M K Stalin in Chennai on Wednesday.

They sought the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s support in the polls, a day after 18 parties chose him as their joint candidate.

According to a DMK release, he met Karunanidhi at the latter’s Gopalapuram residence in the presence of Stalin and his sister and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi.

Eighteen opposition parties have selected former Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, as their candidate for Vice-President of India.

“He has agreed to be the opposition’s candidate for Vice President,” said Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, who chaired the meeting.

Gopalkrishna’s name was first proposed by Nitish Kumar as Opposition’s presidential nominee in the first week of June in Chennai where he and other Opposition leaders had gathered to celebrate the 94th birthday of DMK patriarch K Karunanidhi. Gopalkrishna’s name was seconded by NCP, JD(S), NCP, TMC, Left and DMK but the move couldn’t take off because Rahul Gandhi had other ideas