Vivekananda Navaratri Inaugural function and Divine Book Festival opening 6-1-2017

Chenniyil Swami Vivekanandar

Vivekananda Navaratri & Divine Book Festival 2017

Inaugural function and Divine Book Festival opening 6-1-2017

In 1897, Swami Vivekananda stayed 9 days at the Vivekanandar Illam for 9 days from Feb 6 – 14. These 9 days are celebrated as ‘Vivekananda Navaratri’ by Sri Ramakrishna Math and devotees.

Today the Vivekananda Navaratri celebrations began with Devotional choir by Dr Sudha Raja and group. The Divine Book Festival was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Sri N Gopalaswamy, former Chief Election Commissioner of India.

Along with the chanting of Veda mantras the holy lamp was lit. Swami Vimurtananda Maharaj, manager, Sri Ramakrishna Math Chennai in his welcome address explained the importance of Vivekananda Navaratri and also stated “How should we, the Indians live? We should mix with all people of the world, exchange thoughts and through that we should propagate the Hindu Culture and our spiritual thoughts all over the world. A Win-Win culture should be nourished. Swamiji’s faith on the youth was recently proved by the youth’s uprising on Marina in support of jallikattu”

Padamsri Nalli Kuppuswamy Chettiyar, Sri N Ravi, Director, Kasturi & Sons Ltd (The Hindu), Sri Anand, Senior Advocate, Kerla High Court and Sri N Murali, Sri Krishna Sweets participated as guests of Honor and delivered short speeches.

N Gopalaswamy on his Chief guest address said “Swami Vivekananda 120 years ago, introduced India to the Indians during these Navaratri days. Chennai, why Chennai alone? Whole of Tamilnadu must be product of it. The Divine Book Festival is very significant in this period, in which reading habit is slowly disappearing. The initiation and the effort taken by the Ramakrishna math is exemplary. We should make good use of this to the benefit of our own self”

Srimat Swami Gautamananda Maharaj in his benedictory address recounted his reminiscence – event of getting the Vivekanandar Illam in 1997 on the centenary year of Swamiji’s return to India after the triumphant tour of the West.

At 7 pm Sri U Ve Velukudi Krishnana rendered a spiritual discourse on “Geethiyin Saaram”. He emphasized on the points “If we know that the Atma is eternal we need not fear for anything, but we should perform our duties. Sri Krishna says ‘I have nothing to do in the three worlds. I am the giver of the results of your duties.’ But the lord is working day and night to make us understand the dignity of labor. The teacher of Bhagawad Gita, drives the chariot of Arjuna. Sri Krishna acts as the teacher and the performer of work at the same time. So we should do our worldly duties perfectly’

Swami Apavargananda, Editor, Sri Ramakrishan Vijayam thanked the gathering and the program was attended by more than 600 people.