Vivegam’s Telugu title is here

Ajith’s much awaited Vivegam will have a simultaneous release in Telugu too. Interestingly, the Telugu title of the film too is Vivegam.

Vamsadhara Creations have bought the Telugu dubbing rights of the film for a whopping 4.5 crore, the highest price offered for an Ajith starrer.

The Telugu teaser was unveiled on Thursday and the view count has broken some recent records.

Meanwhile, music composer Anirudh Ravichander took to Twitter on Thursday to release the third single Kadhalaada from Vivegam.

The song, which is high on classical music, is already a hit among fans. Minutes after the song was out, Vivek Oberoi praised Anirudh on Twitter.

“Another mind blowing track from @anirudhofficial ,completing his hat-trick! Loving it! @directorsiva @KabilanVai @SonyMusicSouth #Vivegam,” the Bollywood actor posted.

Co-written and directed by Siva, the film features Ajith Kumar, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan.

Principal photography of the film commenced at Slovenia in August 2016 and the movie is scheduled for a worldwide release on 11 August 2017.