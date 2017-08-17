Vivegam trailer is packed with Ajith’s action

The most expected trailer of Ajith’s Vivegam, is finally out. The usual routine from Siva and Team, releasing it at 12:01 am on Thursday has been followed once again for Ajith’s 57th film.

The entire story arc of the movie Vivegam has been shown in the trailerr, but the way it has been cut doesn’t give a positive impression.

It’s an Ajith show all the way, a showcase for the star’s charisma and cool quotient and his ability to make the numerous stunts look effortless.

Ajith utters the punch lines: “Who I am is not decided by me. It’s decided by the person standing in front of me.”

His chemistry with Kajal Aggarwal is effortless and splendid. Also, they have finally given us glimpse of the lead antagonist played by none other than Vivek Oberoi.

The two-minute and twenty-four-second long trailer starts off with a background dialogue asking the identity of Thala Ajith. The trailer features the actor doing some high octane stunts which are sure to thrill his fans.

Another plus point of the trailer are the music and BG score of Anirudh Ravichander.