Vivegam gets UA, but released pushed to Aug 24

Ajith’s big budget action thriller Vivegam has been censored with UA certificate. Sources say that the film has some intense action sequences and hence, the officials have advised parental guidance.

The film has been confirmed to release on August 24 , according to its makers.

While fans are slightly disappointed that the film has been postponed from its original release date of August 10 , they heaved a sigh of relief that the release has been finalised.

Vivegam is by far the most-awaited film in Ajith’s illustrious career. After filming for more than seven months, the shooting of Vivegam came to an end earlier this month.

The film directed by Siva and produced by Sathyajyothi banner also marks the Tamil debuts of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and Kamal Haasan’s younger daughter Akshara Haasan.

The Vivegam teaser was released by the film’s makers on May 11 at 12 a.m and it shows Ajith Kumar running about, flexing his muscles, dodging bullets and shooting bullets. Vivegam teaser has become the fastest movie teaser to reach 5 million views within 12 hours .