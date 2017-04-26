Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul in Minmini

Vishnu Vishal’s upcoming film, in which he would share the screen space with Amala Paul, has been titled Minmini.

“Hii guys my mov with @Amala_ams Directed by Mundaasupatti Ram is titled ‘MINMINI’ :):) @GhibranOfficial 🙂 teaser soon #MINMINI”, the Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaran actor posted on twitter.

Directed by Ram of Mundasupatti fame, the film has musical score by Ghibran. It is tipped to be an investigative thriller.

According to sources, Vishnu plays an aspiring filmmaker who becomes a cop due to his family circumstances and how his research for a script helps him to crack a murder mystery forms the crux of the story.

Vishnu Vishal and director Ram, who gave us the memorable comedy entertainer Mundasupatti, have come together once again for this film, which is to be produced by Axess Film Factory of Urumeen fame.

Recently, Ram said, ” “I’m glad we are back. Every actor will have a path breaking film in their career and we are pretty sure that this action flick will be an image makeover for Vishnu.”

Producer Dillibabu of Axess Film Factory said, “It will be a tailor made role for Vishnu Vishal. We are quite confident that this new action avatar of Vishnu Vishal will portray him in a different dimension.”