Vishal’s papers to contest in TFPC polls withheld

Vishal’s nomination papers to contest as the Presidential candidate at the Tamil Film Producer’s Council has reportedly been withheld by Election Officers Retired Justice S Rajeshwaran.

Reports are that the council is planning to appeal in the court against Vishal contesting in the election. They have temporarily stopped the application as well.

A day after winning a major legal battle against his suspension by the producers’ council, actor Vishal announced that he will contest Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council (TFPC) elections for the post of its president.

Vishal was suspended from the producers’ council for three months for criticising the functioning of its office bearers in the media.

Later, he moved the high court against his suspension and even filed an apology for his remarks on TFPC. However, the council was unwilling to revoke the ban against him.

Following this, the court slammed the officials of TFPC and directed it to revoke the ban on Vishal in the council.