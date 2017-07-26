Vishal-Karthi’s Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja dropped?

The buzz in Kollywood is that the much hyped Prabhu Deva’s multi-starer Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja has been shelved.

The shoot for the film, we hear, has ended abruptly and it looks like Prabhu Deva is not planning to revive the project, soon.

Indirectly confirming the news, Vishal is planning to commence Sandakozhi 2 in August and thus, the actor will not be shooting for Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja.

The film is a multi-starrer starring Vishal, Karthi and Sayyesha in the lead and was recently launched in Chennai with an auspicious pooja.

In fact, the film’s music director Harris Jayaraj and Prabhu Deva had even gone to London to score the music for the film.

It is said that Prabhu Deva found it very difficult to bring together Karthi and Vishal for the movie’s shoot, as they are busy with other commitments.