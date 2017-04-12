Vishal-Karthi’s black and white plans

Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja, a film directed and produced by Prabhu Deva, with Vishal and the Karthi in the lead roles, has hit the floors.

The film written by the late director Subaash has Karthi, Vishal and Sayyeshaa among others in the cast with Harris Jayaraj providing the music.

Speaking at the launch, Prabhu Deva said: “The title is not racist, it doesn’t depict the color of my heroes. The film deals about two good friends, it’s a battle between Ahimsa and violence”.

“For two heroes to join hands for a film, they have to be good friends,” said Karthi, adding, “Though I didn’t know Vishal well before, it was during the Nadigar Sangam elections that we became close. My character in KRVR is humour-based and Vishal has a different shade.”

Vishal, on his part, disclosed that the film is going to be a memorable one. “This is my second with Prabhudheva — he knows how to get the best out of me. It’s about two friends with contrasting characters — like Sholay, not in terms of content, but because of its high-entertaining quotient,” he added.