Vishal goes to Mollywood

Vishal, one of the top heroes of Kollywood, is popular in Tollywood too. And now, he is eyeing to make it big in Mollywood.

According to sources, the Nadigar Sangam general secretary will have him sharing screen space with Mohanlal, who will be playing the lead role.

Tipped as a big-budget flick, the multi-starrer, directed by B Unnikrishnan, has Tollywood actor Srikanth, too, in a crucial role.

Confirming the development, Mohanlal posted on Facebook: “Happy to announce my next flick written and directed by Unnikrishnan B.”

He added: “Production by renowned producer Sri. Rockline Venkatesh who has produced films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Linga. Actor Vishal is playing a very crucial role in the film.”

Based on the epic Mahabharat, Randamoozham will tell the story from Bheema’s perspective, which itself is an adaptation from MT Vasudevan Nair’s novel of the same name. Budget is said to be a few hundred crores.