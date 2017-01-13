Vishal gets abusive calls, files police complaint

Vishal has lodged a complaint with the Chennai police commissioner’s office against unknown people who have been allegedly abusing him over the phone since Wednesday.

The calls came after a website published an article in which Vishal is falsely quoted as speaking ill of Tamils.

In his complaint, he said the report on website was false and that the actor received the calls after the article appeared.

The article falsely quoted Vishal as saying Tamils were lazy and that people in the state preferred to line up before Tasmac shops, said the complaint.

Recently, seeking to end his months long tussle with Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council, Vishalexpressed regret for his remarks in an affidavit he filed in the Madras High Court.

Vishal was temporarily suspended by the council for his alleged remarks in a Tamil magazine against the film body a few months back.