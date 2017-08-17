Vishal completes Thupparivalan

Recently it was reported that Vishal was injured during one of the action sequences of his upcoming flick Thupparivalan.

Now the actor has said that the shooting of the flick has been wrapped up and the movie will be hitting the screen of 14 September.

Directed by Mysskin, Vishal plays the role of a detective in the investigative thriller.

The movie is bankrolled by Vishal Film Factory and Madras Entertainment banner.

The star cast also includes Andrea Jeremiah, Prasanna, Vinay, K Bhagyaraj. Music for the flick is by Arool Corelli.

The teaser and the first look poster of the movie were released recently and both garnered positive response.