Why VIP-2 postponed?

From Dhanush’s birthday (July 28), the release date of Dhanush’s VIP-2 has been postponed, disappointing his fans.

Soundarya Rajinikanth, the director of the film, posted on her microblogging page: “I extend my regrets to inform all Dhanush sir fans and cinema lovers that VIP2 s release is being pushed to the first half of August due to inevitable reasons.”

The Kochadaiyaan maker further said: “Thanks for all the patience and understanding. Will announce the confirmed release date very soon”.

Not only VIP 2, release date of several Tamil films are rescheduled due to the unexpected delay in censor process, reports stated.

A sequel to the 2014 Tamil film Velaiilla Pattadhari, the film has Dhanush, Amala Paul, Vivek, Saranya Ponvannan and Samuthirakani returning from the first film, other cast including Kajol.

Dhanush, besides acting, is also co-producing the film and has written the story and dialogues for the film.

The film, which is also co-produced by S. Thanu, has music composed by Sean Roldan. The film will be dubbed in Telugu as VIP 2 and in Hindi as VIP 2: Lalkar