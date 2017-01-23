Violence in Marina: Cops lathicharge, protesters torch police station

As police evicted Jallikattu protesters from Marina, violence broke out in roads leading to the beach as the protestors pelted stones at police, torched police vehicles, barricades and damaged them.

Some staged a sit-in on the sands while others regrouped in nearby areas, shouting slogans and allegedly throwing stones on policemen.

Police burst teargas shells and reportedly lathicharged to chase away a section of protesters who had regrouped at Triplicane near Marina beach and allegedly started throwing stones at police personnel.

Police said vehicles parked in front of Ice house Police Station were set on fire by the protestots, even police personnel, mostly women, were evacuated from the Station.

A thick smoke engulfed the area and fire service personnel put out the blaze. As the situation remained tense, heavy police pickets were posted to control the situation.

At Coimbatore, police forcibly evicted the protesters from VOC Park Grounds here where they were agitating for the last six days. At some places, protests were peacefully withdrawn.