Vinu Chakravarthy passes away

Veteran actor Vinu Chakravarthy passed away in Chennai today. He was 72.

He was an actor, script writer and director who was known for acting in more than 1000 movies in multiple languages. The 2007 released Tamil movie Muni was his landmark 1000th movie.

Vinu Chakravarthy was born on December 15, 1945, in Usilampatti to Adimoola Thevar and Manjuvani Ammal. He studied at Wesley School, Royapettah and graduated from AM Jain College.

On completion of his education, Chakravarthy worked as a Reserve SI at the Ice House police station for six months before joining the Railways where he worked for four years.

Chakravarthy was working as a script writer for Kannada director Puttanna Kanagal when he was noticed by film producer Tiruppur Mani who, in 1977, gave him a role in the Kannada film Parasangada Gendetimma which was later remade into Tamil. Since then, Chakravarthy has made over 1,000 films in four South Indian languages – 900 in Tamil, 30 in Malayalam, 5 in Telugu and one in Badaga language. He has also directed movies on his own and is credited with introducing Silk Smitha.