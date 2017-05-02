Vikram’s ‘Sketch’ secrets revealed

Actor Vikram and director Vijay Chander were busy filming a high-octane action sequence for Sketch, on Car Street in Triplicane.

As per the official order issued by Tamil Nadu government, film shoots in public places can only happen in the midnight and thus, the makers have Sketch have been shooting important night effect scenes of the film at Triplicane and Mylapore areas at 2 AM in the morning.

Though it was almost two in the morning, the crowd had taken over the location just to get a glimpse of Chiyaan. However, the crew shot till the wee hours of the morning.

Vikram sports a thick beard and mustache for his gangster role in Sketch, the film also has Tamannaah Bhatia, Radha Ravi and RK Suresh in important roles.

Vijay Chander says, “This is an important chase sequence. We have about 30 bikes chasing Vikram, who will be driving the car. We have shot in all the bylanes around the Triplicane Parthasarathy temple all night.”

In November 2016, Vijay Chander, who had previously made Vaalu (2015), revealed that his next project would feature Vikram in the lead role. Featuring Vikram and Tamannaah in the lead roles, the film began production in February 2017.