Vikram Prabhu’s Sathriyan release date

Vikram Prabhu’s upcoming film Sathriyan will hit the screens on May 19.

Directed by SR Prabhakaran of Sundara Pandian fame, Sathriyan also has Manjima Mohan, Sarath Lohitaswa and Arul Doss in pivotal characters.

According to sources, the film is all about how an extraordinary situation pushes a normal youngster to become a gangster in local town.

The film is based on a true incident happened in Trichy. The film is certified with a clean ‘U’ certificate by the censor board recently.

The film’s title of Mudi Sooda Mannan was announced in June 2016, before the title was changed to Sathriyan.

It may be recalled that Sathriyan is the title of a classic hit released in 1990s starring Vijayakanth which had screenplay by ace director Mani Ratnam and was directed by late K Subash.