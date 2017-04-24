Vijay’s next film for Deepavali

Now that Superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0 has backed out from Deepavali race, Vijay’s 61st flick, being directed by Atlee, has joined the list of films that would hit the screens for the festival of lights.

Also, Atlee has announced that the first look poster of Thalapathy61 will be out on Vijay’s birthday (June 22) and the audio launch will be happening in August.

The yet to be titled action thriller film is directed by Atlee and written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad.

Produced by Sri Thenandal Films, the film stars Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, with S. J. Surya, Sathyaraj and Vadivelu amongst others in supporting roles.

A. R. Rahman is the film’s music composer, while Ruben and debutant G. K. Vishnu are working on the project as editor and cinematographer respectively.

The film began production in February 2017 and is fast progressing. This is the second film for Vijay-Atlee after their first venture Theri turned out to be a hit.