Vijayalakshmi’s request to producers

Actress Vijayalakshmi of Chennai 28 fame has turned a producer with Kreshna starrer Pandigai, directed by her husband Feroz.

She had earlier planned to release the film on July 7, but postponed it to help films such as Ivan Thanthiran and Vanamagan, whose run was affected due to the four-day theatre strike.

Now she has decided to release Pandigai on July 14, and has come out with a request to fellow producers, who earlier scheduled their films’ release for July 14.

“I would request all the Producers of the movies who had planned to release on 14 July to push their release by a week to 21 July like we did which would help the entire industry,” she said.

In a statement, she also requested Tamil Film Producers Council, Tamilnadu Distributors Association and Tamilnadu Theatre Owners Association to help them on this issue.

Meanwhile, one should wait and see, whether the producers of Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum and VIP 2, which are slated to release on July 14 and July 28 would agree for a reschedule or not.