Vijay Sethupathi walks out of Vada Chennai?

It seems Vijay Sethupathi is no more part of Dhanush’s Vada Chennai, which is being directed by national award winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran.

According to sources, Vijay Sethupathi is one of the top five stars in Tamil and his dates are valuable. But as the film produced by Dhanush failed to use his dates, the actor has decided to walk out of the project.

The first schedule of Vada Chennai was wrapped up in November last year. Since there had been no updates about the completion of the first schedule and Dhanush later signed back-to-back new projects, there was speculation that Vada Chennai had been put on hold.

Putting all the rumours to rest, Vetrimaaran tweeted: “The second schedule of ‘Vada Chennai’ starts first week of March.”

The film had been in the news since late 2009 with an official announcement only made in November 2011 that the filming would commence by March 2012.

After being temporarily shelved, the film re-materialised in May 2015 with a new cast and production started in June 2016.