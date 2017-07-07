Vijay plays Maaran in Mersal

The name of one of the three characters played by Vijay in his upcoming film Mersal, directed by Atlee, is Maaran.

With the leaked pics, it’s understood that Maaran is a caring doctor, who helps the needy and thus they call him ‘Maruthuvar Thilagam’.

Based on the photos from the shooting spot, some reports suggest that Vijay plays a politician while some say he is a doctor who returns from abroad.

The latest buzz is that the satellite rights of Mersal have been bagged by Zee TV for a massive price. The film has been creating a lot of buzz in the industry ever since it went on the floors.

It looks like it has already started raking in the moolah a few months ahead of its theatrical release.

Mersal is written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. Produced by Thenandal Studio Limited, the film stars Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles with S. J. Surya, Sathyaraj and Vadivelu amongst others in supporting roles.

A. R. Rahman is the film’s music composer, while Ruben and debutant G. K. Vishnu are working on the project as editor and cinematographer respectively.