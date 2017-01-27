Vijay, Murugadoss together again

After two super hits Thuppakki and Kaththi, it seems the hit combo of Vijay and A R Murugadoss will come together for the 62nd film of the former.

When asked, Murugadoss reportedly said, “We are in a very early stage of discussion. Talks are going on but it is too early to discuss or reveal anything”.

At present, while Vijay is busy with his 61st film being helmed by Atlee, Murugadoss is directing a Tamil-Telugu bilingual starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

Their last two outings saw movies dedicated to the army and to farmers. Murugadoss’s first collaboration with Vijay had come in 2012.

The action-thriller Thuppakki was about an army man on holiday, who fights terrorists threatening to attack the city of Mumbai.

Murugadoss then directed Vijay in Kaththi which was about the unholy nexus between corporates and politicians.

According to the source, Vijay will start shooting for Atlee’s film by first week of Febuary. Both of them worked in Theri (2016). Reports suggest that the makers have planned to start the shoot on February 2 with a pooja.