Vijay, Jyothika back together after 14 years

The hit jodi (Kushi, Thirumalai), Vijay and Jyothika, are coming together after a long gap of 14 years.

It is learnt that the two actors will share the screen space in a film to be direced by Atlee, shooting for which will commence soon.

“It is true that Jyotika has been approached for the film, and she has expressed a keen interest in taking up this yet-to-be titled project,” sources said.

“With most of the cast and crew already finalised, the makers plan to start shooting. A few locations have been locked in the US, and a few more will be finalised during the next visit,” sources said.

The project reunites Vijay and Atlee after this year’s smash Tamil hit, Theri, in which the former played a police officer.

While rumour mills were abuzz that Samantha would be playing the female lead, the actress gave a hint last week on her social media page.

Responding to a question from one of her fans asking when she would be teaming up with Vijay again, Samantha hinted, ‘Very soon’.