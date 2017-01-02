Vijay Antony’s February plans

Vijay Antony’s upcoming political action thriller Yeman will be hitting the screens in February.

An official announcement in this regard has been made by Lyca Productions, producers of the movie.

Directed by Jeeva Shankar of Naan and Amara Kaviyam fame, the audio launch of the film will be happening next month. The film will also simultaneously release in Telugu.

The film features Vijay Antony and Mia George in the lead roles and began production during January 2016.release at January 26 2017.

In December 2015, Jeeva Shankar announced that his next film would feature Vijay Antony and the pair would collaborate after working together in Naan (2012).

He revealed that the film would be set in Chennai and Vijay Antony would portray the character who brings “the message of death”.

Vijay Antony put on weight for the film and began working on the project during the same month, with the producers revealing that the film would be shot within eighty days.

Thiagarajan joined the film’s cast during May 2016 and revealed that he would portray the lead antagonist of a “political mastermind”.