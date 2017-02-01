Vijay-61 starts from today

The 61st film of Vijay, directed by Atlee, is hitting the floors today. “From now on, shoot will go non-stop and plans are on to complete it at the earliest,” sources said.

The yet-untiled film will have Samantha, Jyothika, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Vadivelu, Kovai Sarala, Sathyan and SJ Suryah in pivotal characters.

The film’s producers Sri Thenandal Films have roped in AR Rahman to compose music and newcomer Vishnu will be handling cinematography.

Meanwhile, after two super hits Thuppakki and Kaththi, it seems the hit combo of Vijay and A R Murugadoss will come together for the 62nd film of the former.

When asked, Murugadoss reportedly said, “We are in a very early stage of discussion. Talks are going on but it is too early to discuss or reveal anything”.

The action-thriller Thuppakki was about an army man on holiday, who fights terrorists threatening to attack the city of Mumbai. Murugadoss then directed Vijay in Kaththi which was about the unholy nexus between corporates and politicians.