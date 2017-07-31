Viacom18 Consumer Products welcomes International animated stars – Peppa Pig and George

Chennai, July 2017: Viacom18 Consumer Products, the consumer products arm of Viacom18, is all set to welcome the internationally acclaimed character of Peppa Pig and her brother George, to India this July. The show – Peppa Pig, started to air in India on Nick Jr. from December 2016 along with our fast growing video on demand platform Voot and rapidly gained a massive following among tiny tots and their parents in India; following which, Viacom18 is gearing up to enhance the viewer’s experience further by providing an exclusive meet and greet with their favourite characters across Hamley’s outlets in Bangalore on 15th July, Delhi on 22nd July, Chennai on 30th July and Mumbai on 5th August.

The mega launch of the characters will be hosted in association with none other than kid’s leading toy brand- Hamley’s. A never-seen-before ‘Peppa Pig Party’ will be organized and a meet and greet exclusively in Hamley’s stores across four cities. Kids will get to interact with Peppa Pig and George while participating in fun activities such as coloring contests, Peppa maze game, Peppa pong game, and an exciting magic show. An extensive marketing and 360-degree communication plan has been activated to maximize the reach of the Peppa Pig characters.

Peppa is one of the most celebrated animated characters internationally. British pre-school animated series- Peppa Pig provides for healthy kid’s content like creative lessons and other elementary learnings for kids. The show is largely positioned under the broader umbrella of edutainment, as it reaches out to preschoolers and helps them learn in the most fun-filled manner. The show that runs on Nick Jr and Voot has been appreciated even by the Indian consumers and the characters too have high recognition among parents and kids due to their presence in the consumer products space, thanks to Viacom18 Consumer Products.

Announcing the arrival of the characters to India, Saugato Bhowmik, Head, Viacom18 Consumer Products and Integrated Network Solutions, Viacom18 said, “Viacom18 Consumer Products has an array of animated character themed products for kids in India. We have previously launched iconic international characters like Dora-the explorer, Spongebob, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Peanuts and Charlie brown with a wide range of consumer products for kids along with our home-grown beloved characters Motu Patlu. With the launch of Peppa Pig Viacom18 Consumer Products truly establishes itself as the leader in bringing the world’s best licensing programs to India. Peppa embodies the best of family values and entertainment with an infusion of education. We have experienced remarkable success in the early months of the launch with huge off takes of our back to school range, apparel, fashion accessories, party products, toys and home. To celebrate this success, we are taking Peppa Pig to meet her fans. In this we are very excited to partner with Hamleys the leading toy store in the world.”