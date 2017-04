Veteran actor Vinod Khanna passes away in Mumbai at the age of 70, after suffering from cancer.

He worked in more than 100 films, and was an active politician, and Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur, Punjab. Vinod is survived by his wife Kavita Khanna, sons Rahul, Akshaye and Sakshi, and daughter Shraddha Khanna. Before marrying Kavita, Vinod Khanna was married to Getanjali but they later got divorced. In his last days he was surrounded by all his children and wife Kavita.