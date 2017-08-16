Veteran actor Shanmugasundaram passes away, tributes overflow

Actor Shanmugasundaram, who has appeared in a number of Tamil movies in character and supporting roles, died in the city on Tuesday morning. He was 79.

Shanmugasundaram, who made his debut in 1963, was seen as a dependable character actor with a flair for melodrama, until the early 2000s.

After playing serious, including villain roles in his career that started from 1963, he was appearing mostly in comedy roles in the recent past. He shot to fame among the young audience after playing a gullible and cricket-illiterate politician in director Venkat Prabhu’s superhit comedy film Chennai 60028.

The actor was known for his role in the cult classic Karagattakaran where he had played actress Kanaka’s father.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, he moved on to feature in television serials, and collaborated with Raadhika in series such as Annamalai, Selvi and its sequel, Arasi. In the 2010s, he has regularly featured in films directed by Gangai Amaran’s son, Venkat Prabhu.

Many celebrities condoled his death. Venkat Prabhu posted: “Actor, uncle, thatha, friend and more.. My fav cult actor mr shanmugasundaram is no more! He was part of all my movies! May his soul RIP.”

According to Ashwin Ravichandran, “RIP Mr.Shanmugasundaram the character artist. He created a niche for himself, may his soul find its purpose.”

Nitin Sathyaa posted: “Carnan, karakatakaran, chennai28. The journey was indeed long. As long as cricket is there u will be remembered RIP #ShanmugaSundaram 🙏🙏”