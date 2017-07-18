Venkaiah for VP: Both factions of AIADMK offer support

Both factions of the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday night pledged their support to Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, who was chosen as the BJP-led NDA’s candidate for the August 5 Vice-Presidential elections.

A release from the party stated that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi called former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam over telephone on Monday evening and sought his support, the latter agreed to back Naidu.

Another release said after Modi spoke over telephone

to Palaniswami and thanked him for the support extended

to Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the Presidential

polls, he also sought his support for Venkaian Naidu, chosen

as the candiate for the VP polls.

Palaniswami pledged his party’s support and greeted Naidu on his candidature for the post, it added.

Modi and Naidu met for a short while in the Parliament House complex on Monday where the former congratulated him, according to reports from Delhi.

Naidu, known for being vocal on various issues and for his interesting one-liners and alliterations, will take on opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi.