Velammal wins Gold in Archery

Please find the achievement of Miss sneha from Velammal Main school who won gold medal in the 9th Open Archery championship 2017 held at kohi hills, Namakkal between 2nd and 3rd August 2017 and it was organized by sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.

