Varalaxmi Sarathkumar kidnapped?

on Tuesday

Social media users were in for a rude shockas a photo of actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar where she is seen tied up on a bed was doing the rounds on the Internet.

Soon, the image went viral on various social media platforms with the hashtag #VaralaxmiGotKidnapped.

Before things could escalate, Varalaxmi was quick to clarify the situation – it was part of a promotional strategy for her upcoming film.

She also thanked fans for their concern and stated, the annoucement would be out at 6 pm. But turns out, fans didn’t take to this strategy too well.

Following this, she said, “I wasn’t aware of this promotion as I’m in delhi representing my Save shakti petition to the Law ministry..Sorry for the trouble..!!”

Her publicist tweeted: “Sweet surprise to @varusarath for her movie promotions…she wasn’t aware of this..All is well and always well for @varusarath.”

Apart from Echcharikai, Varalaxmi has Sathya (remake of Kshanam) with Sibiraj, Nibunan with Arjun and Prasanna, and Vikram Vedha with Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline.