“If I am a ‘Vanamagan’ then director Vijay is a ‘Deiva Magan” says Jayam Ravi

As the entire Universe is celebrating the ‘World Earth Day’, the team VANAMAGAN has launched their music today (22.04.2017) in a grand manner; an apt function on an apt day. The grand audio launch of VANAMAGAN that held in Sathyam Cinemas has witnessed the presence of eminent chief guests Editor Mohan, Director Bala, Producer Dr.K Ganesh, Producer AL Azhagappan, ‘Lyca Productions’ Raju Mahalingam and the entire unit of VANAMAGAN that includes Director Vijay, Music Director Harris Jayaraj, Jayam Ravi, Sayeesha, Dhananjayan Govind, Thambi Ramaiah, Cinematographer Thirunavukarasu, Editor Anthony, Lyricist Madhan Karky, Production Designer Jayashree, Varun and Arjun.

“The one actor who can carry the character on his shoulder is Jayam Ravi. Only myself and Sylva master know, how much he had hurt himself on the sets of VANAMAGAN. We would have not accomplished this adventurous mission without Ravi, because he was ready for anything. Right from my ‘Madrasa Pattinam’ I am trying to work with Harris sir and now I am really glad that I am associated with him in his golden Jubilee film – VANAMAGAN” says Director Vijay enthusiastically

“Two albums are favorite for me in the recent years. One is ‘Dhaam Dhoom’ and the other one is ‘Engeyum Kaadhal’. Both are Jayam Ravi’s films and I am very happy to be associated with him for the third time and now VANAMAGAN is the favorite album for me. I can strongly say that the heroine Sayeesha will reach more heights through VANAMAGAN” says Music Director Harris Jayaraj in a melodical tone.

“If am a VANAMAGAN then Director Vijay is a ‘DEIVAMAGAN’. It is very rare to see such a dedicative creator and I am proud to be associated in his film. He is a director, who can share the importance equally to all the 24 crafts of filmmaking. I am eagerly looking forward to work with him in coming days” says Jayam Ravi confidently.