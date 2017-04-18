Vada Chennai will be Dhanush’s costliest film

Vetrimaaran directed Vada Chennai is going to be the costliest film ever made in the career of Dhanush.

In a recent interview, the national award winning director said, ““The first schedule of Vada Chennai cost us more than the entire budget of Visaaranai”.

He added: “I was the one who asked Dhanush to give me more time as we were getting ready for Oscar nomination process of Visaaranai. Any other producer wouldn’t have allowed me but Dhanush was magnanimous enough and started working on his other two projects.”

Vada Chennai is a gangster thriller film written and directed by Vetrimaran. Produced as a trilogy by A Subaskaran`s Lyca Productions and Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films with Vetrimaran’s Grass Root Film Company, it features Dhanush in the lead role with Amala Paul and Andrea Jeremiah in other key roles.

The film had been in the news since late 2009 with an official announcement only made in November 2011 that the filming would commence by March 2012.

After being temporarily shelved, the film re-materialised in May 2015 with a new cast and production started in June 2016.