Unprecedented security in Chennai for R-Day

Following Monday violence, the Chennai police has taken unprecedented security measures for Republic Day on Thursday.

According to sources, four DGPS have been entrusted with the task and special teams have been formed to prevent untowrad incidents.

Meanwhile, 22 Tamil Nadu police officers have been selected for the Republic Day medals. The selection is made based on the officers’ performance overall, achievements and work ethics.

Two officers from the State have been selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. They are- M Karthikeyan, Additional Superintendent of Police, Prohibition Enforcement, Madurai and V Veerasamy, Sub-Inspector, District Special Branch, Thanjavur.

The following officers will receive the police medal for Meritorious Service: U Manickavel, ACP, Trichy, N Kumar, ACP, Chennai, P Logganathan, DSP, ALGSC headquarters, Chennai, C Bharathy, DSP, Security Branch CID, Chennai, P Kannan, DSP, Krishnagiri, V Ezhilarasu, DSP, CCIW CID, Villupuram, K N Sudharshan, Inspector, Special Branch CID Headquarters, Chennai, J Vijai Anand, Inspector, TNUSRB, Chennai, M Premanandhan, Inspector, Coimbatore, R Ragupathi, Inspector, Vigilance and anti-Corruption, Thoothukudi, M Aruldhas, Inspector, Crime Branch CID, Chennai, M Ravichandar, Inspector, Armed Reserve, Coimbatore, R Devakumar, Inspector, Secretariat, Chennai, A Raja, Sub Inspector, Special Branch CID, Salem, S Rathinam, Special Sub Inspector, Vigilance and Anti- Corruption, Thanjavur, J Gopinathan, Sub Inspector, Vigilance and anti-Corruption, G Kalaivanan, Sub Inspector, Tirunelveli Railway police station, N Gangatharan, Sub Inspector, District Crime Branch, Thanjavur, S Rethinasamy, Sub Inspector, Thanjavur and E

Genganna, Sub Inspector, MOB, SCRB, Chennai.