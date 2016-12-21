Unnikrishnan loses Rs 1.62 lakh to credit card fraudsters

Carnatic vocalist and playback singer Unnikrishnan has become the latest victim of credit card fraud after he lost more than $2000 in fraudulent transactions using his card details.

He used his international credit card when he visited Mauritius last month.

In his complaint at Anna Salai police station, the singer stated that he had lost the cash after fraudulent transactions were carried out using his credit card details on November 30.

However, the card is with him. Police suspect the fraudsters to have stolen the credit card data and made the transactions.

A family friend of the singer said Unnikrishnan was shocked when he received a text message from the bank showing that his card details had been used for purchases in a supermarket chain in the U.S.

Immediately he blocked the card. However, there were a few repeated attempts to purchase using the credit card.