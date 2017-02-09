Union Home Minister receives a cheque of Rs. One Crore for CRPF Welfare Fund

The Managing Director of LG Electronics India, Mr. Kim Ki Wan handed over a cheque of Rupees One Crore to the Union Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh here today towards contribution to the CRPF Welfare Fund, which is dedicated to the soldiers. Mr. Kim said the Company, in its 20th year of inception, salutes the spirit of Indian soldiers who courageously sacrifice their lives to protect the country.

The contribution is part of the #KarSalaam initiave, dedicated to Indian soldiers, launched by the Company prior to the Republic Day last month. The campaign invited the whole nation to come forward and send their wishes to the Indian Armed Forces. LG rolled out this campaign through radio, digital, outdoor and activities at shopping malls to capture the messages and wishes of the citizens of India for our soldiers. The company also engaged the people through social media platforms and encouraged them to share their wishes on the microsite www.karsalaam.in, where more than 1,93,000 wishes written by citizens of the country were collected from all across the country.