Union Home Minister pays homage to Police Martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

The Police Commemoration Day Parade was held today at the National Police Memorial, New Delhi. The Occasion was graced by the Union Home Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh and the MoS in the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Dr. Satya Pal Singh. The DIB Shri Rajiv Jain read out the names of all Police Personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty this year. The Union Home Secretary, Shri Rajiv Gauba as well as heads of all the Central Paramilitary Forces and the Commissioner of Delhi Police also attended the Occasion. The CISF was the host of today’s ceremony. Retired Police Officers in large numbers attended the Parade.

Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 to commemorate the Police personnel who were martyred in Hot Springs, Ladakh in 1959. This year 383 Police Personnel from different State Police Forces as well as Central Paramilitary Forces and Central Police Organisations were martyred.

Senior officers of Ministry of Home Affairs were also present on the occasion