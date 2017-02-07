Uncertainty prevails over Sasikala’s swearing-in

The prospects of AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala’s immediate swearing-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister today appeared remote with Governor C Vidyasagar Rao headed for Mumbai from New Delhi and not to Chennai.

Rao approved the resignation of OPS a day after it was tendered and asked him and his council to function until further arrangements were made.

However, at a time when he is expected to reach Chennai, he went to Mumbai. It is said he is seeking legal opinion, since just one more week left for the verdict to be delivered in disproportionate assets case.

Sasikala and her family have criminal cases also pending against them, out of which the disproportionate assets (DA) case is the most famous. Her family also has charges of money laundering and land grabbing against them.

The Governor, who will have to administer the oath to Sasikala, has returned to Mumbai from Delhi. Rao, who had been attending a wedding in the family of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, had taken the opportunity to consult Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi.

Sasikala, a long time aide to Jayalalithaa, was set to become the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister as the AIADMK Legislature Party on Sunday elected her as its leader, over a month after she became the party’s powerful general secretary.