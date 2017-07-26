UBER ROLLS OUT DRIVER PROFILE FEATURE IN INDIA

Chennai, July 25: Uber, the global ridesharing mobile app that connects riders with drivers to provide convenient, reliable and affordable rides at the push of a button, today announced the launch of the Driver Profile feature. Through this feature, Uber aims to highlight driver stories and spark conversations that enhance the ride experience.

“At Uber, we are equally obsessed about driver partners and riders and as part of this focus, we are introducing a way for riders to know their driver partners better. With the introduction of Driver Profiles, driver partners can personalize an informative profile to share with riders that spark awesome conversations and experiences. We believe it will have a positive impact on furthering trust and empathy between riders and driver partners,” said Apurva Dalal, Head of Engineering, Uber India.

Driver partners can customize their profile by adding personal information like the languages they speak, hometown, city recommendation and even a fun fact about themselves. Riders on the other hand will can now learn more about the person behind the wheel than just their name and license plate number by tapping on the photo.

